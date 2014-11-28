Nov 28 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd appointed Sanjeev Bajaj as chief executive for
India.
Bajaj joins from Credit Suisse Group AG, where he
was CEO of the Mumbai branch, managing director and head of
fixed income India.
Prior to that he was CEO, managing director and head of
fixed income and international businesses at JM Financial and
has also held senior roles with Bank of America Corp in
India.
ANZ appointed current India CEO Subhas DeGamia as executive
director of super regional business development, international
banking, based in Sydney.
Bajaj is expected to join in February, subject to regulatory
approvals.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)