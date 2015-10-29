* Cash profit A$7.2 bln vs A$7.3 bln forecast

* NIM at 2.04 pct, unchanged from prior period

* H2 loan impairment charge up 39 pct to A$685 million (Rewrites throughout, adds CEO comment)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Oct 29 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday said it would scale back risky, low-returning investments after China's market turmoil contributed to its weakest annual profit growth since the global financial crisis.

Outgoing CEO Mike Smith also warned that Australia's No.4 lender by assets was unlikely to hit its return-on-equity target of 16 percent due to stricter capital requirements in Australia, although it kept dividends steady at 95 cents.

While ANZ said the move to cut risk was not aimed at its Asian operations, it will be good news for investors who have long implored the only Australian lender with a major Asian presence to focus instead on high-margin domestic home lending.

"We have an active capital management strategy and we are working hard to shift our portfolio mix by feeding the fat and starving the thin," said Smith, one of the main architects of the Asian expansion, in his last earnings call before he retires after 8 years at the helm.

This meant investing "in the growth of higher ROE businesses and taking specific action to forego revenue in support of stronger margins and returns".

ANZ said in a statement it would focus on "attractive opportunities in cash management" at its international and institutional banking division while investing further in Australia.

NARROW MISS

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, rose 1 percent to A$7.2 billion ($5.11 billion) for the year, narrowly missing analysts' forecast of A$7.3 billion. That was the slowest earnings growth since a drop in 2008.

Profit from international and institutional banking fell 2 percent amid China's economic slowdown and market volatility, while its Australia division posted a 7 percent gain.

Loan impairment charges jumped 39 percent in the second half of the year to A$685 million, but for the full year remained in line with ANZ's guidance of A$1.2 billion.

ANZ shares are the worst performers of Australia's four big banks so far this year, down 10.4 percent. They were down more than 1 percent in morning trade, against a 0.5 percent fall on the broader market.

"Investors will be happy but there will be a bit of a guessing game and uncertainty about how ANZ will shape its portfolio and reshuffle its product mix," OptionsXpress analyst Ben le Brun said.

($1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)