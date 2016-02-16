(Adds CEO comment, shares, industry context)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in first
quarter unaudited cash profit but warned slowing growth and
heightened volatility in Asia could lead to a higher bad debt
charge for the current half-year.
Unaudited cash profit stood at A$1.85 billion ($1.31
billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, Australia's No. 4 lender
said in a limited trading update, without disclosing year-ago
figures.
It flagged higher group credit charge of over A$800 million
for the six months to March 31 compared to a market consensus of
A$735 million, led by a slowdown in Asia.
ANZ is the only one of Australia's major four banks to have
made a big push in Asia although new Chief Executive Officer
Shayne Elliott is now increasing its focus on the more lucrative
mortgage market at home where growth is faster and returns
attractive.
"It's been a little bit more volatile than we were certainly
expecting and some of those conditions have been a little bit
more difficult," Elliott said in a video interview on the bank's
website, about Asia.
Elliott said the hit came in the manufacturing bases across
Asia-Pacific, predominantly Indonesia.
"And that absolutely is having an impact in terms of our
credit books. And we've started to see that in the recent weeks
and we've flagged that in our result update," he said.
The bank sees gross impaired assets for the half-year
broadly in-line with the prior half despite falling in the
December quarter.
Shares at Australia's major banks have suffered their worst
start to a year since the global financial crisis, as a slowing
mortgage market and tighter capital rules crimp margins and
profits.
Analysts have widely predicted the days of strong dividend
growth at Australian banks may be over, with some pointing at
ANZ to be the first to cut.
When asked about the outlook for dividends, Elliott said,
"we have to be really vigilant around capital and around our
credit management but also be really tightly managed on costs."
ANZ shares are the worst performers of the "Big Four"
Australian banks in 2015, tumbling nearly 17 percent so far this
year, the most among the major banks.
($1 = 1.4094 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Adrian Croft and Chris
Reese)