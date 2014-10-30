SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Corp posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit,
its fifth straight year of record profit helped by gains in its
Asian operations and a strong performance at home.
ANZ, Australia's No.3 lender by market value, reported cash
profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.27 billion) for the year to Sept.
30, higher than an A$6.65 billion estimate from seven analysts
polled by Reuters.
It announced a final dividend of 95 cents a share, bringing
the total dividend for FY14 to 178 cents.
Melbourne-based ANZ is the only one of Australia's highly
profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing
a large business in Asia, steadily building infrastructure and
profits in a region experiencing rapid economic growth.
($1 = 1.1328 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane
Baird)