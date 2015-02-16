BRIEF-German payment service providers B+S Card Service and Payone to merge
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted a 3.5 percent rise in first quarter cash profit, led by a strong domestic performance while lower trading income and higher expenses hurt revenue growth.
ANZ, Australia's No 3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$1.79 billion ($1.39 billion) for the December quarter compared with A$1.73 billion a year ago.
It said group net interest margins, a core measure of a bank's profitability, fell 6 basis points compared with the end of second half of FY14. ($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)