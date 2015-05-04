(Adds CEO comment, more earnings metric)

SYDNEY May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said cash profit rose 5 percent to a record, beating forecasts, as housing growth continued to drive earnings while profits at its Asia business climbed 18 percent.

Australia's No 3 lender said it was investing heavily in home lending and commercial banking at home but warned of "occasional volatility and shocks" in earnings in a lower growth environment.

"This environment presents some challenges, however we are confident about the benefits of our Super regional strategy over the longer term," Chief Executive Mike Smith said in a statement.

ANZ is the only one of Australia's highly profitable major banks to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, building up its infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic and loan growth.

However, a poor show in quarterly earnings in February raised questions about that strategy.

Cash profit rose to A$3.7 billion ($2.90 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.4 billion a year ago and a A$3.6 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

It declared a dividend of 86 cents per share and said it expects to maintain a payout ratio for the current financial year towards the upper end of 65-70 percent of cash profit.

Customer revenues at its international and institutional banking division jumped 13 percent.

The bank's total provision charge dropped 3 percent to A$510 million while the bank said it expects the group's total loss rate to "stabilise" in the second half from 19 basis points now.

ANZ's results are in contrast with larger rival Westpac Banking Corp which, on Monday, missed first half cash profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend rise in 6-1/2 years.

National Australia Bank, the country's No. 1 lender by assets, will report first half numbers on Thursday, while Macquarie is set to announce annual results on Friday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia follows a different calendar and posted its first-half results in February. It will report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

