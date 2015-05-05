* H1 cash profit at A$3.7 bln vs A$3.6 bln consensus
* Dividend of 86 cents, below consensus estimates
* H1 NIM at 2.04 pct, down 8 bps sequentially
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Tuesday announced a lower-than-expected
dividend and warned of tough times ahead for earnings growth,
after posting a record first-half profit driven by home loans
and Asian earnings.
Australia's No. 3 lender said "occasional volatility and
shocks" in earnings could not be ruled out, with Australia's
economy expected to remain sluggish in 2015 after below-trend
growth of 2.5 percent last year.
"This environment presents some challenges, however we are
confident about the benefits of our super-regional strategy over
the longer term," Chief Executive Mike Smith said, referring to
ANZ's investments in emerging Asian economies like Indonesia.
ANZ's numbers are likely to fuel concerns about the earnings
outlook for Australia's highly profitable major lenders, after
larger rival Westpac Banking Corp on Monday missed
first-half profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend
rise in 6-1/2 years.
Investors' worries about Australian lenders' heavy reliance
on mortgages, coupled with the risk of rising bad debt and
stricter capital rules, has seen bank stocks under-perform the
broader S&P/ASX 200 index so far this year.
ANZ said cash profit rose to A$3.7 billion ($2.90 billion)
for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.4 billion a
year ago and a A$3.6 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed
by Reuters. Profits at its Asia business jumped 18 percent.
It declared a dividend of 86 cents per share, 1 percent
below consensus estimates, and said it expected to maintain a
payout ratio for the current financial year toward the upper end
of 65-70 percent of cash profit.
"There was no growth in the business after excluding forex
translation," said Omkar Joshi, who helps manage A$1 billion at
Watemark Funds Management.
"The trends from here in regards to net interest margins,
capital and bad debts do not bode well for ANZ or its peers."
Like Westpac, loans more than 90 days past due at ANZ spiked
during the half, suggesting potential for further stress as
Australia's economy struggles to switch gear following a
commodities-fuelled investment boom.
In a bid to cut its capital requirements, ANZ on Monday said
it was looking to sell its car and equipment finance business.
National Australia Bank, the country's No. 1 lender
by assets, will report first half numbers on Thursday, while
Macquarie is set to announce annual results on Friday.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia follows a different
calendar and posted its first-half results in February. It will
report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)