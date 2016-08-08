(Corrects reporting period throughout to nine-month profit from third-quarter.)

SYDNEY Aug 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted a 3 percent drop in nine-month cash profit on Tuesday, hurt by changes in the way it accounts for software expenses.

Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, were stable, as gains in the institutional business were offset by higher funding costs and tough competition on rates.

Of the four major Australian banks, ANZ is the only one to have developed a large business overseas, predominantly in Asia, but under new CEO Shayne Elliott it is shifting its strategy to refocus at home. ($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)