* ANZ 9-month cash profit at A$5.2 bln
* NIM stable, bad debts creep higher
* Results lighter than expected - analyst
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 9 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group posted a small drop in unaudited nine-month cash
profit on Tuesday but shares jumped more than 3 percent as
investors cheered the lender's commitment to shrink in Asia to
boost overall returns.
Under new Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott,
Australia's No.4 lender is stepping back from low-returning
businesses in Asia and boosting productivity to protect itself
from tepid growth and onerous capital requirements at home.
ANZ is the most Asia-focussed Australian bank but has
struggled to generate steady earnings from those emerging
markets and is now shifting focus back home where returns are
stronger.
Investors also took solace from largely stable asset quality
after ANZ said its third-quarter individual bad-debt charge of
A$1.34 billion was in line with the average of the first-half.
"Basically it hasn't got worse. I think that's a good
outcome for ANZ at this stage," said Matthew Asquith,
Melbourne-based banking analyst at Lonsec.
"Another positive was just the momentum in reducing that
Asian institutional exposure."
ANZ shares were the top gainer on the S&P/ASX200 index on
Tuesday, adding 3.3 percent to A$26.54. The benchmark index was
up 0.2 percent.
Cash profit fell 3 percent to A$5.2 billion ($3.98 billion)
for the nine months ended June 30, ANZ said, without disclosing
comparable year-ago numbers or third-quarter profits.
Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, were
stable during the period.
The Asian draw-down has helped lower risk-weighted assets in
ANZ's institutional business, leading to a
stronger-than-expected Tier-I capital ratio of 9.7 percent, said
Omkar Joshi, investment analyst at Watermark Funds Management.
The strategy will help ANZ strengthen its balance sheet to
meet strict new capital rules, the Melbourne-based lender said
on Monday, when it also flagged the need for more cash following
a regulatory change to the treatment of mortgages.
While investors have welcomed the renewed focus on ANZ's
core domestic operations, Elliott said there would be no
wholesale withdrawal from Asia.
"It's absolutely not about getting out of Asia. It's really
just about finding ... those segments and areas that are doing
well," he told the bank's in-house publication on Tuesday.
He linked ANZ's choppy performance in Asia to tumbling
commodity prices.
Australia's highly profitable major banks have grossly
underperformed the benchmark index this year, weighed by
concerns about the impact of tougher capital rules, rising bad
debts and slowing earnings growth after years of record profits.
($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars)
