* ANZ H1 cash earnings rise 23 pct, below expectations
* Return on equity rises, net interest margin falls
* Housing lending growth to fall to 5 pct or lower: CEO
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group expects regulations designed to cool Australia's
overheating housing market to slow lending growth, heaping
pressure on banks to cut costs, Chief Executive Shayne Elliott
said on Tuesday.
Australia's third-biggest lender reported a 23 percent rise
in first-half cash profit to $3.41 billion ($2.57 billion) for
the first six months to March 31, missing expectations and
triggering a 3 percent fall in the share price, its biggest
one-day decline in nearly six months.
The outlook for Australian banks, which are highly reliant
on mortgage loans, has dimmed after the Australian Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) on March 31 asked them to limit new
interest-only lending to 30 percent of total new residential
mortgage lending, from 40 percent.
Regulators are increasingly worried about a run-up in
borrowing following years of investor-led house price growth in
Sydney and Melbourne, at a time when household debt is already
at record highs and wage growth is low.
Elliott said annual credit growth currently at about 6
percent, driven almost exclusively by housing loans, was not
"desirable or sustainable" given wages were rising at just 2
percent.
“It is clear that the regulator, with the gap between wage
growth and credit growth, is looking for actions to bring those
two closer together," he said.
"Without clear indications of strong wage inflation, our
risk appetite plus regulatory action will likely curtail
medium-term credit growth to 5 percent and probably lower."
MESSY
ANZ's first-half profit was 3 percent below market
expectations, hit by a 2-percent drop in net interest income,
analysts said.
"There are a lot of lumpy items in this result. The key
message was that underlying revenue was weak as the company
strengthens its balance sheet," UBS analyst Jonathan Mott said.
ANZ’s net interest margin fell to 2 percent from 2.06
percent at Sept. 30 due to higher wholesale funding costs and
deposit competition, but recent increases in mortgage rates
could be positive for margins in the second half, Elliott said.
Its first-half return on equity, typically lower than peers,
rose to 11.8 percent, from 9.7 percent a year earlier, the first
sizeable increase since 2010 as it cut costs and institutional
lending to focus on the most profitable clients.
Like other Australian banks, ANZ has pushed up mortgage
rates in response to regulatory action and cut costs, with staff
numbers falling by more than 2,800 over the last year.
ANZ was the first of three of Australia’s Big Four banks to
report results for the half-year ended March 31 over the next
week. It was expected to report the highest earnings growth of
the group because it is in a major turnaround phase with bad
debts falling and assets being sold.
ANZ kept its interim dividend steady at A$0.80 per share.
Its Tier 1 capital ratio was at 10.1 percent as of March 31.
($1 = 1.3294 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Aparajita
Saxena; Editing by Stephen Coates)