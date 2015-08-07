* Shares down 7 pct, hit lows not seen since Feb 2014
* ANZ unveiled A$3 bln share sale on Thursday
* Q3 profit growth slower than previous quarters
* CEO was absent from investor presentation on share sale
(Adds ANZ explanation of CEO absence from investor presentation
in penultimate paragraph)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 7 Australia's ANZ slumped
on Friday after a large share offering diluted stock, earnings
came in softer than expected, and as its CEO's absence on a call
with investors fanned speculation that a change at the helm
could be in the works.
Concerns about the likelihood of more capital raising and
the prospect of slower growth for the nation's banking sector
were also cited as at least four large brokerages cut their ANZ
ratings or target prices.
Seeking to meet new rules on capital ratios, Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) unveiled an A$3 billion share
offering on Thursday, most of which was completed in an
institutional placement that day that diluted outstanding stock
by 4.5 percent.
At the same time, it said third-quarter cash profit rose 4
percent - slower growth than previous quarters of around 6 to 8
percent - while charges for bad debt climbed.
"Earnings have missed estimates, bad debts have ticked up -
which is pretty negative for them," said Omkar Joshi who helps
manage A$1 billion at Watermark Funds Management, adding that
the 5 percent discount offered in the share sale had not been
big enough to keep the market happy.
After a trading halt on Thursday, shares in ANZ, the
country's fourth-largest lender by assets, tumbled 7 percent to
A$30.2, hitting lows not seen since February 2014.
Before Thursday, ANZ had the weakest capital ratio among
major domestic banks and analysts have predicted it will
eventually need to raise a total of A$9 billion to A$10 billion
to bring itself on par with international rivals.
Asked about future capital plans on Thursday, ANZ said it
has many options.
Investors also said the absence of ANZ CEO Mike Smith from a
presentation on the capital raising plan disappointed some and
fanned speculation that CFO Shayne Elliott, who did attend, was
being groomed to take over.
"He didn't even turn up for the presentation. The investment
market felt alienated," said a Melbourne-based fund manager who
owns ANZ shares, declining to be identified.
After CEO changes at rivals Westpac and National
Australia Bank over the past year led to further
restructuring, speculation has been rife that ANZ could follow
suit. Both Smith, CEO since 2007, and ANZ have repeatedly denied
reports that his departure is imminent.
ANZ spokesman Stephen Ries said the investor presentation
was conducted by the CFO as he had led the capital raising and
that Smith was attending a board meeting. It was the second day
of a two-day regular board meeting after which Smith fielded
questions from local media, he added.
Westpac and NAB have also announced capital raisings this
year and expectations are high that Commonwealth Bank
will do so soon.
($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)