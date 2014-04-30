BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SYDNEY, April 30 David Gonski will take over as chairman of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from retiring John Morschel, effective May 1, the bank said in a statement.
Gonski, who has been working closely with Morschel to enable a "smooth transition", served as a director at Australia's third-biggest bank for five years from 2002.
Gonski was on the committee that appointed CEO Mike Smith, with a mandate to chart out an Asia-focused strategy for the bank.
That strategy has helped it grow the proportion of earnings it gets outside Australia, while its rivals focus on cost cuts.
ANZ will post half-yearly results on Thursday. It is expected to post a 5 percent rise in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It sees bad loan provisions falling about 10 percent in the year to September 2014.
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.