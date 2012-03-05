SYDNEY, March 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, said on Monday it had received a licence to conduct retail business in the yuan in China, making it the first Australian bank to do so.

ANZ said in statement the new licence would allow its subsidiary ANZ China, to provide customers with local currency deposits, mortgages, bancassurance and wealth management products and services.

ANZ wants to become a regional Asian lender along the lines of HSBC and Standard Chartered and China is a big part of that strategy.

It has stakes of 20 percent in both China's Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and Bank of Tianjin. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)