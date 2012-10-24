‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
SYDNEY Oct 25 Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp said second half underlying profit rose 7.4 percent, beating expectations on tighter costs and Asian expansion and taking full-year earnings to a record for a third-straight year.
ANZ, which wants to earn a third of its annual profit in Asia by 2017 as growth in Australia slows, reported underlying second-half profit of A$3.04 billion, compared with A$2.83 billion a year ago and A$2.95 billion expected by analysts.
Full-year underlying profit, which excludes one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses, was a record A$6.01 billion.
Australian banks are expected to post a combined profit of more than $25 billion in 2011/12, marking a third straight year of record profits. But profit growth has slipped to a three-year low due to weak loan demand, while bad debts are set to rise as the economy cools. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)