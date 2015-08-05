SYDNEY Aug 6 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday it will raise A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) through a share placement, helping it meet additional capital requirements.

The institutional placement is fully underwritten and will raise A$2.5 billion, it said in a statement. A further A$500 million will be raised through a share purchase plan offered to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

ANZ shares have been placed in a trading halt with trading expected to resume on Friday, August 7. ($1 = 1.3598 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)