* H1 underlying profit up 5 pct to record A$2.97 bln

* Dividend 66 cents/share; Tier One capital 11.3 percent

* Net interest margin falls to 2.38 pct

* Says international units offset weaker Australia performance (Adds detail, comments)

By Amy Pyett

SYDNEY, May 2 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said first half profit rose 5 percent to a record high as strength in its growing international operations outweighed shrinking margins at home.

Australia's top four banks raked in record profits last fiscal year and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) remains on track to continue this streak with its push into Asia starting to pay off.

"Their Asian strategy is probably one of the highlights, that is going quite well, and I think for the first time they can show the proof in their strategy, which is a very strong positive because that's only going to get better as time goes on," said Peter Vann, senior analyst at Constellation Capital Management, which owns ANZ shares.

The growth in profits comes at a time when funding costs are still elevated, competition for deposits is fierce and ANZ feels the tight market conditions warrant raising of interest rates independently of the central bank.

Underlying first-half profit at ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest bank, rose to A$2.97 billion ($3.07 billion) from A$2.82 billion a year ago. The earnings matched the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Underlying profit strips off one-offs and investment gains and losses.

ANZ is trying to model itself on HSBC by turning into a regional Asian lender and is seeking to get 25 to 30 percent of its profit from Asia by 2017, from 20 percent now.

Mike Smith, ANZ Chief Executive Officer, said the strategy was paying off with good results outside of Australia and in its internationally focused Institutional division.

Net interest margins fell to 2.38 percent overall, with Australian margins down 13 points as competition for deposits heated up and funding costs rose.

Australia's central bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points on Tuesday, putting pressure on banks to pass on part or all of the cut to customers, but ANZ customers will have to wait some 10 days before finding out if rates have been lowered.

ANZ sets its variable mortgage rate on the second Friday of each month.

The lender raised mortgage rates by 6 basis points in February and April as the central bank held rates steady, invoking sharp criticism from customers and the country's politicians.

ANZ announced in February that it would cut 1,000 jobs from its Australian workforce as a way to rein in costs, to protect record earnings as loan growth stagnates.

ANZ shares have risen 16.8 percent so far this year, the best performance of the major four banks. The Australian financial index, has risen 10.8 percent over the same period.

National Australia Bank, the country's No.1 lender by assets, is due to report on May 10. It released unaudited results this week, showing cash earnings of A$2.82 billion and said it would shrink the size of its UK banking operations, which have performed poorly in difficult economic conditions.

Westpac is due to report its first-half earnings on Thursday, while Commonwealth Bank's third-quarter trading update is due later in May. ($1 = 0.9663 Australian dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)