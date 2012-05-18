* Freeze in funding markets caused by European turmoil-CEO

* Australian banks need about $100 bln/yr in wholesale funds

* Major Australian banks have completed most of fund-raising (Adds details of ANZ's funding needs)

MELBOURNE, May 18 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said volatile conditions in global markets have caused the wholesale funding market for Australian banks to freeze again, a worrying echo of the global financial crisis.

Turmoil spreading from Greece's woes has hammered financial markets, with world stocks down for a fifth day and bond yields sinking to multi-month lows on Friday.

"Right now, markets are closed again, and this is what happens in this sort of situation," ANZ Chief Executive Mike Smith said after a speech to a business group.

A prolonged freeze in funding markets following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 left many banks unwilling or unable to lend, crippling the global economy.

Australian banks raise about $100 billion annually from wholesale funding markets to bridge a gap between total loans and deposits. The four major banks have completed the majority of their wholesale funding for the year.

ANZ has raised close to A$17 billion ($17 billion) of term wholesale debt this financial year, including A$8 billion of covered bonds, which represents around 87 percent of their funding needs for the 2012 financial year. ($1 = 1.0065 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Amy Pyett in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Muralikumar Anantharaman)