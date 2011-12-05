MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group welcomed a court ruling on Monday throwing out four out of five fee types in a class action brought against the bank alleging the fees were excessive.

The Federal Court on Monday ruled that only one of the five fee types qualified as a penalty fee, which would be subject to a trial in 2012.

"Our consistent position has been that while some of these fees may have been unpopular, we believe they were lawful and we're pleased this has been largely vindicated in today's ruling," ANZ Chief Executive Australia Philip Chronican said in a statement.

He said the bank would continue to vigorously defend the class action brought by litigator IMF (Australia) Ltd on behalf of bank customers.

Australia's big four banks abolished fees, such as monthly fees on personal ccounts, and ANZ trimmed fees for overdrafts, late payments and dishonoured cheques two years ago.

