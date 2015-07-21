SYDNEY, July 22 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is expanding its presence in Northern India with the opening of a branch in Gurgaon to take advantage of growing trade and investment flows within the region.

Australia's No. 3 lender, which is already present in Mumbai and Bengaluru, plans to open another site in outer Bengaluru, it said in a press release.

"India's annual trade with Asia Pacific is worth around $250 billion and it is the fourth largest destination for Australian exports," said ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Andrew Hay)