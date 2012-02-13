SYDNEY Feb 13 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, said
on Monday it will cut approximately 1,000 jobs, citing intense
pressure on margins due to higher funding costs and slow loan
growth.
ANZ said the job cuts would be primarily in
middle-management, back-office and support functions, while
changes for customer-facing employees were expected to be
minimal.
"In this environment, the right thing to do is to be upfront
with our staff and with the community about the changes needed
in banking and their implications," said ANZ CEO Australia
Philip Chronican.
"Just as we are seeing in other parts of the Australian
economy, we are also having to adapt our business to the new
conditions and become leaner, more agile and more
customer-focused so we ensure the bank remains strong and can
grow and invest for the future," he said.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)