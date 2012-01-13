(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph.)
SYDNEY Jan 13 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group left its variable mortgage rate unchanged
on Friday, though it said funding costs were elevated, as it
begins setting mortgage rates independent of the central bank.
Australia's fourth-largest lender is the first major bank to
separate its interest rate from the official cash rate of the
central bank.
The move is aimed at reflecting the rising reliance on
offshore funds and distance itself from the political
expectation that banks automatically pass on any central bank
move.
"In coming to our decision this month we wanted to be clear
that these higher interest rates we are now paying our
depositors and the elevated prices we are required to pay for
wholesale funds are going to be sustained given the volatility
we saw late last year," ANZ CEO Australia Philip Chronican said.
"We also assessed our competitive position, the subdued
state of credit demand and the overall state of the economy and
decided it was prudent to maintain our current rates at
this time."
While the central bank meets meet on the first Tuesday of
every month except January, ANZ has said its interest rate would
be determined second Friday of each month.
Australian banks' reliance on offshore funds to bridge the
gap between total loans and deposits means central bank cash
rate is not the primary influence on their pricing strategy
anymore. Analysts estimate only a fifth of total funds are based
on the central bank cash rate.
The four big banks raise about $100 billion annually largely
from Europe and the United States, where cost of funds have shot
up mainly due to the European debt crisis.
Mortgage rates are a very sensitive topic in a country where
more than a third of 8.5 million households have a mortgage and
banks are making record profits.
Interest rates and bank profits are close to obsession in
Australia where everyone from politicians to baristas to taxi
drivers have a view.
For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($309,300), a cut of 25
basis points equals an extra saving of around A$600 a year.
($1 = 0.9699 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)