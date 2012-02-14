SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it plans to raise A$500 million ($536.83 million) through a notes offering.

The subordinated notes due 2022 but redeemable in 2017 are anticipated to carry a first quarterly interest of over 7 percent, Australia's fourth-largest bank said in a statement.

The offer is set to open on Feb. 21 and close on March 13, the bank said.

Australian banks, which raise about $100 billion a year to bridge the gap between total loans and deposits, are looking at alternative funding means as cost of funds soar in global credit markets.

ANZ Securities, JPMorgan, Macquarie and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers for the deal. ($1 = 0.9314 Australian dollars)