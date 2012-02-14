SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group said on Tuesday it plans to raise A$500
million ($536.83 million) through a notes offering.
The subordinated notes due 2022 but redeemable in 2017 are
anticipated to carry a first quarterly interest of over 7
percent, Australia's fourth-largest bank said in a statement.
The offer is set to open on Feb. 21 and close on March 13,
the bank said.
Australian banks, which raise about $100 billion a year to
bridge the gap between total loans and deposits, are looking at
alternative funding means as cost of funds soar in global credit
markets.
ANZ Securities, JPMorgan, Macquarie and
Morgan Stanley are the lead managers for the deal.
($1 = 0.9314 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)