SYDNEY, April 13 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, Australia's fourth-largest bank, said on
Friday it would raise its standard variable mortgage rate by
0.06 percent per annum, citing continued pressures on wholesale
funding and cost of deposits.
The move will lift ANZ's variable interest rate to 7.42
percent, the second highest of the country's big four banks. NAB
has the lowest rate at 7.31 percent.
"Given this and the volatility we have seen in wholesale
funding markets, we wanted to ensure these costs were sustained
before we acted to pass them on," ANZ Australia CEO Philip
Chronican said in a statement.
"We also wanted to pace increases in a way that was
manageable for our customers and ensured we were competitively
positioned," he said.
