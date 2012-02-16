SYDNEY Feb 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, recorded a 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter earnings due to fall in bad debt charges and said its global markets business was recovering.

Underlying profit rose to A$1.48 billion, compared with A$1.4 billion a year ago, and in line with the average A$1.47 billion forecast of analysts.

As slower lending growth and rising funding costs crimp margins, banks are looking for ways to rein in costs. Earlier this week, ANZ announced it would cut 1,000 jobs in 2012.

The lender also raised mortgage rates by 6 basis points despite the central bank leaving the cash rate unchanged.

ANZ shares have risen 3.3 percent so far this year, outpacing the Australian financial index, which has risen 1.3 percent over the same period. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)