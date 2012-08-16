SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday reported an unaudited underlying profit for the nine months to end June of A$4.5 billion ($4.73 billion), up 5.5 percent on the previous corresponding period.

"We have managed ongoing funding and competitive pressures well, with Group margins stable relative to the end of the first half," Said ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith.

"While the credit environment reflects the pressures in the broader economy there have been no developments which would lead us to alter our provision outlook." Smith said. (Reporting By Jane Wardell)