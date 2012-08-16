BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday reported an unaudited underlying profit for the nine months to end June of A$4.5 billion ($4.73 billion), up 5.5 percent on the previous corresponding period.
"We have managed ongoing funding and competitive pressures well, with Group margins stable relative to the end of the first half," Said ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith.
"While the credit environment reflects the pressures in the broader economy there have been no developments which would lead us to alter our provision outlook." Smith said. (Reporting By Jane Wardell)
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.