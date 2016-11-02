SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group (ANZ) missed expectations with a 18 percent fall
in annual cash profit and said it would look to sell its
Australian life insurance, advice and investments business
following a strategic review.
ANZ reported a cash profit of A$5.9 billion ($4.52
billion)for the year ended Sept. 30 on Thursday, down from A$7.2
billion a year earlier. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs
and non-cash accounting items.
The result was below an average estimate of a 15 percent
fall in cash profit from 16 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alexander Smith)