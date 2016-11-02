SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) missed expectations with a 18 percent fall in annual cash profit and said it would look to sell its Australian life insurance, advice and investments business following a strategic review.

ANZ reported a cash profit of A$5.9 billion ($4.52 billion)for the year ended Sept. 30 on Thursday, down from A$7.2 billion a year earlier. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

The result was below an average estimate of a 15 percent fall in cash profit from 16 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alexander Smith)