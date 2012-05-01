SYDNEY May 2 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said on Wednesday first-half underlying profit
rose 5 percent to a record high, boosted by rise in
insititutional earnings and a decrease in provision charges.
Underlying profit at ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest bank,
rose to A$2.97 billion ($3.07 billion)in the six months to March
2012 from A$2.82 billion a year ago. Eight analysts surveyed by
Reuters had forecast on average a A$2.968 billion profit.
Underlying profit strips off one-offs and investment gains
and losses.
Competition for deposits and higher funding costs have
forced Australia's banks to find ways to rein in expenses. In
February, ANZ announced it would cut its Australian workforce by
1,000.
The lender has also moved to set interest rates
independently of the central bank, with rival banks often
playing catch up to ANZ's lead.
($1 = 0.9663 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Lincoln Feast)