BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SYDNEY May 2 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group hopes to get a banking license in Thailand by next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ANZ, which is expanding in Asia, has a presence in all key Asian markets other than Thailand now, Mike Smith told a media conference. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding