LONDON, March 12 The chief executive of AO World
, the British online retailer of domestic appliances that
floated last year, still sees strong support from investors for
his long-term strategy even after its shares crashed following a
profit warning.
Chief Executive John Roberts said he had spoken to
shareholders after the firm he set up 15 years ago cut its
full-year earnings forecast last month, prompting the shares to
plunge by more than 40 percent.
"They are all very supportive of us," he told the Retail
Week Live conference. "Investors in our business think on five
to 10 year horizons."
AO, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges
to ovens and vacuum cleaners, said that some of last year's
revenue growth was due to the extra publicity around its
flotation, making it harder to live up to its original forecast.
Roberts said his business philosophy was based on treating
all customers as if they were his grandmother and taking
decisions based on whether they would make his mother proud.
"Mum's normally a pretty good guide," he said. "Great
service is the most profitable service long-term ... Do the
right thing. Don't let the P and L (profit and loss) be your
guide."
Roberts said he did not regret floating the company as it
had helped fund a move into Germany as part of a wider European
expansion plan.
He said he did not rule out eventually opening AO stores,
although that was not his current plan.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)