LONDON, July 21 British online electricals
retailer AO World said its full-year expectations were
unchanged, despite economic uncertainty following the Brexit
vote and its potential effect on consumer confidence and
suppliers' foreign exchange exposure.
Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23 and
surveys published since have indicated a dip in consumer
confidence.
AO World, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home
Retail's Argos, selling everything from washing
machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said on
Thursday its total UK revenue grew 25 percent in the three
months to June 30, its fiscal first quarter, mainly driven by
improving brand recognition.
That compares with growth in its 2015-16 year of 18.6
percent.
"Momentum in the UK has continued, particularly with regards
to gross margin and marketing costs," said AO.
The firm, which entered Germany in 2014 and launched in the
Netherlands in March this year, said overseas revenue in euros
increased 101 percent.
AO shares floated at 285 pence in February 2014 and peaked
at 412 pence on their listing day. But the stock was badly
knocked by a profit warning last year.
The shares closed on Wednesday at 134.4 pence, valuing the
business at 562 million pounds ($743 million).
($1 = 0.7560 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)