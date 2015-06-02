LONDON, June 2 British online domestic appliance
retailer AO World reported a jump in annual UK profit on
Tuesday and said trading since both at home and in its fledgling
German business had been encouraging.
Shares in the firm, which floated last year, tumbled in
February after slowed fourth-quarter revenue growth forced it to
cut its full-year outlook.
On Tuesday it reported UK adjusted core earnings for the
year to March 31 rose 47 percent to 16.5 million pounds ($25.10
million), in line with forecasts and its February guidance.
Group revenue rose by 24 percent and margins improved.
Taking into account losses related to its recent expansion
into Germany, group core earnings fell to 8.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6573 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)