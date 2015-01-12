LONDON Jan 12 AO World, the British
online domestic appliances retailer that joined the stock market
last year, said it was on track to meet full year expectations
after posting strong third quarter sales.
The firm said on Monday its website revenue for the three
months to Dec. 31 was up 38 percent year-on-year, while total
revenue, including third party retail and logistics, was up 26
percent.
AO said that operationally it coped well over the peak
trading period despite large spikes in volume, particularly on
"Black Friday" on Nov. 28.
The figures exclude Germany, where AO launched in October.
It said it was operationally ahead of plan in Germany, with
sales building well.
"AO World has made continued progress through the third
quarter, delivering further strong trading in the UK while
moving ahead both operationally and strategically," said Chief
Executive John Roberts.
"We remain confident of meeting full year expectations."
Shares in AO, which floated at 285 pence in February, closed
Friday at 247.1 pence, valuing the business at 1.04 billion
pounds ($1.58 billion).
($1 = 0.6595 pounds)
