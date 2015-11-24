* AO to keep investing in Germany, Dutch launch
* Shares down 1.9 pct
* CEO says German online market five years behind UK
* H2 starts well; "Black Eye" Friday safest online-CEO
LONDON, Nov 24 AO World said it plans to
expand to the Netherlands next spring and will keep investing in
Germany even as expansion into continental Europe pushed the
British online domestic appliances retailer into the red in its
fiscal first half.
AO World, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home
Retail's Argos, reported an operating loss of 8.9
million pounds ($13.5 million) for the six months to Sept. 30 on
revenue up 21.7 percent to 264.3 million.
A year ago it reported a profit of 0.9 million. AO World
said the loss was due to investment in Germany and other
European countries of 0.9 million, adding it expected a similar
level of investment in the second half as in the first.
AO World floated at 285 pence in February 2014 and peaked at
412 pence on its listing day. The stock, which slumped after a
profit warning in February, was down 1.9 percent at 0848 GMT at
160 pence.
"This set of results will have an impact on short term
profitability; however, that doesn't take away from our positive
thesis around AO," said Jefferies analyst David Reynolds, who
rates the stock a "buy". "It is a revenue growth story fueled by
investment in brand and foreign expansion."
The company, which sells everything from washing machines
and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said it did not expect
its Dutch launch to have a material impact on group adjusted
earnings although it would incur some early set-up costs.
Chief Executive John Roberts said the move to the
Netherlands would help leverage its investment in Germany, where
it plans to open a regional office and distribution centre in
2016. Other adjacent markets could follow, he said.
Roberts told Reuters the German online market for electrical
appliances was five years behind that in Britain, but had huge
potential, noting that Germany is Amazon's biggest
market outside the United States.
He said AO, which is muscling into the territory of Metro's
Media Markt and Saturn chains, was far ahead both in
terms of the sophistication of its website and in offering
next-day delivery.
UK revenue growth accelerated to 14.5 percent and the second
half had started well, the company said, although it still has
peak trading ahead of it, including Black Friday this week.
"We've renamed it 'Black Eye' Friday. Online is the safest
place to bag a bargain," Roberts joked after British shoppers
traded blows in stores last year.
($1 = 0.6601 pounds)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by James Davey, Jason
Neely and Adrian Croft)