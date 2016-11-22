(Adds CEO comments, shares)
LONDON Nov 22 British online electricals
retailer AO World is counting on bumper Black Friday
sales, saying it expects consumers to snap up appliances before
prices start to rise in the new year to offset the pound's slide
since the Brexit vote.
Chief Executive John Roberts said on Tuesday he expected
online businesses to be the big winners of this week's Black
Friday, a U.S. shopping tradition that has been adopted in
Britain in the past few years.
AO World said it more than doubled its earnings in Britain
in the six months through September, offsetting a loss in
continental Europe, and is stretching the Black Friday event
into a week of promotions.
"This year it has been well reported that, obviously with
the Brexit currency movements, prices are going to go up in Q1
next year," Roberts told reporters.
"So our belief is that it is going to be bigger than ever."
Analysts expect Black Friday spending to break last year's
record, with most of the growth coming from online transactions.
Roberts said AO World had performed strongly in the six
months to end-September, with revenue rising 23 percent to 324.7
million pounds ($405 million), leading to group core earnings of
1.5 million pounds against a 4.5 million loss a year ago.
The company attributed the surge in UK earnings, to 13.1
million pounds, to "improved gross margin and brand awareness,
which consequently reduced acquisition costs."
That offset a loss of 14.2 million euros in continental
Europe, where the company is scaling up operations.
Roberts said continental Europe would be profitable by 2020,
and its gross margin will be at least as good, or better, than
in Britain.
He said prices for electrical appliances would rise as a
result of the fall of around 14 percent in the pound against the
dollar since the Brexit vote in June, but the level would not be
apparent until the first quarter of next year.
"We do know there are going to be price increases," he said.
"In a category like electricals, where the margins are as
tight as they are, there is no way the significant changes in
currency we have seen are not going to flow into the market."
Shares in AO World reversed early gains to trade down 2
percent at 166 pence at 0944 GMT.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Susan
Fenton)