BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation says Zhang Yongdong has resigned as honorary chairman
* Zhang yongdong has resigned as a honorary chairman of board with effect from 28 april 2017
May 19 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 30 million shares at 13.39 yuan per share in private placement, raising 401.7 million yuan ($64.44 million)
* Says 2016 net profit down 15.7 percent y/y at 3.7 billion yuan ($536.71 million)