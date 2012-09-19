(Corrects to say shares closed on NYSE, not Nasdaq. Also corrects share closing price)

Sept 19 AOL Inc named Karen Dykstra as chief financial officer, in place of Artie Minson, who was appointed chief operating officer in June.

Dykstra, 53, is a former partner at Plainfield Asset Management LLC.

AOL shares closed at $34.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)