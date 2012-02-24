* Starboard says AOL patents worth $1 bln in licensing
* AOL says hired advisers to value patents before Starboard
letter
* AOL says Starboard has "singularly focused agenda"
Feb 24 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value
LP nominated a slate of five candidates to AOL Inc's
board, saying discussions with the company in the past two
months were unsatisfying.
Starboard, which together with its affiliates owns 5.2
percent of AOL's stock, said it had been approached by several
third parties who believe AOL's patent portfolio could produce
more than $1 billion in licensing income if properly monetized.
The hedge fund said AOL had valuable intellectual property,
such as patents related to secure data transfers, e-commerce,
and navigation, among others.
AOL said in a statement that based on its recent earnings
improvement, there were signs it was making "significant
progress" in executing its growth strategy. It also said its
shares are up 20 percent year-to-date.
"Several months ago, prior to Starboard's first letter, the
AOL board of directors authorized the start of a process, and
hired advisors, to realize the value of certain non-strategic
patents," the company said in a statement.
AOL said in a statement it held several meetings with
Starboard to address its questions and offered the hedge fund an
opportunity to help shape the company's board.
"Unfortunately, Starboard Value LP has a singularly focused
agenda and rejected this productive path to address their stated
concerns and drive increased shareholder value," the company's
statement said.
In December, Starboard reported a 4.5 percent stake in AOL
and pushed for a meeting with the Internet company's board to
address what it called strategic failings.
The fund said in a statement that it did not intend to seek
to replace a majority of AOL's board. There are a total of eight
seats on the AOL board, which is chaired by CEO Tim Armstrong.
The five board members nominated by Starboard are: Ronald
Epstein, CEO of Epicenter IP Group; Steven Fink, former CEO of
Larry Ellison's investments; Dennis Miller, a strategic adviser
to Lionsgate; Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value; and James
Warner, principal of Third Floor Enterprises, an advisory firm
specializing in digital marketing and media.
AOL shares were down 1.2 percent at $18.22 in late trading
on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.