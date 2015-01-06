Dip in Tesla's customer deposits triggers worries over orders
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
Jan 5 Verizon Communications Inc approached AOL Inc about a potential acquisition or joint venture to expand its mobile-video offerings, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Verizon has not made a formal proposal to AOL, and no agreement is imminent, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked not to be named. (bloom.bg/17enf1h)
Verizon and AOL were not immediately available for comment after regular business hours.
A joint venture, if formed, would focus on advertising technology, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.
Verizon is seeking expertise in online content, mobile video and advertising, according to one of the Bloomberg sources.
The programmatic ads platform could be paired with a future online-video product, Bloomberg said, quoting two people familiar with the matter.
Last year, activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Yahoo Inc to consider a strategic combination with AOL to save more than $1 billion in costs. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.