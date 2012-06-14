* Shareholders to meet at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT
* Activist hedge fund Starboard has nominated three
directors
* Starboard says existing directors committed to "status
quo"
* AOL CEO says electing critics a "bad idea"
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, June 14 AOL Inc shareholders
vote on Thursday on whether to hold course on the one-time
Internet giant's strategy to gradually become an ad-driven media
destination or to shake up the company in line with an activist
investor's demands.
Six months into a battle between existing management and
Starboard Value, shareholders will decide whether to keep AOL's
existing eight-member board of directors or take on up to three
Starboard-backed nominees that the hedge fund says will push for
better returns for shareholders.
Starboard's activist approach has already had an influence
on management, AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong told an
investor meeting last week, though he repeated the company's
contention that adding its nominees would be unwise.
"I see the effect it has. And look, I would love to say it
is zero. It is not zero," said Armstrong, a former Google Inc
official who took the helm of AOL in 2009 as it unwound
from its disastrous merger with Time Warner Inc.
"Putting somebody on our board who has been out screaming that
our strategy doesn't work overall, as a personal investor, (is
a) really bad idea."
Starboard has a 5.3 percent stake in AOL that makes it the
company's fifth-largest shareholder, according to Thomson
Reuters data. It launched a campaign late last year to shake up
the internet company, including improving results in its display
advertising operation and at the local-news site Patch.com.
Dissident shareholders have been gaining ground in board
elections this year. Dissidents have won at least one seat in 12
contested elections this year, according to data from
Institutional Shareholder Services.
SHAKING THE STATUS QUO
AOL officials have countered that Starboard Chief Executive
Jeffrey Smith aims to liquidate the company.
"Despite our continuous effort to engage constructively with
AOL to avoid this election contest, management and the Board
have remained steadfastly committed to pursuing the status quo,"
Starboard said in a statement released last week.
Starboard's Smith plans to speak at the Boston meeting to
advocate for three new directors - himself; Dennis Miller, a
strategic advisor to Lionsgate; and James Warner, principal of
digital marketing firm Third Floor Enterprises.
They are targeting incumbents Alberto Ibarguen, former
publisher of the Miami Herald; Patricia Miller, former CEO of
the Public Broadcasting Service, and James Stengel, a former
Procter & Gamble Co executive.
Smith's nomination has won the support of proxy advisory
firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, with
ISS also backing Miller.
AOL shares have surged 40 percent over the past year,
greatly outpacing the 7.5 percent rise of the tech-heavy Nasdaq
composite index, after the company topped Wall Street's
profit forecast for three consecutive quarters.
AOL has also tried to appeal to shareholders directly,
saying it would hand over all the proceeds of its $1 billion
sale of the majority of its patents to Microsoft Corp.
Starboard has claimed credit for that move, though AOL
officials contend they had begun the patent-sale process before
the hedge fund declared its interest in the company.