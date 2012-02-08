* Rachel Fishman Feddersen to lead Patch's content strategy
By Peter Lauria
Feb 8 AOL Inc, which has been
investing heavily in content to make up for declining revenue
from dial-up Internet access, has hired an executive for the
newly created position of chief content officer at its
struggling Patch hyperlocal news network.
The company will announce on Wednesday that Rachel Fishman
Feddersen will be joining Patch in the new role reporting to Jon
Brod, head of AOL Local, effective Feb. 14.
Feddersen's appointment comes at a crucial time in Patch's
evolution. While the network of 863 local news sites gained some
traction in terms of user and advertising growth to end 2011,
critics say that Patch will never return the roughly $145
million AOL has invested in it so far.
"Patch is underperforming," said Ken Doctor, media analyst
at research and consultancy firm Outsell and author of the book
"Newsonomics."
"It is halfway from where it needs to be in terms of revenue
and user experience," he added.
Investor pressure on AOL CEO Tim Armstrong to show both
financial and editorial improvement at Patch has been intense in
part because of his personal involvement with the site, which
Armstrong founded with Brod in 2007.
AOL purchased Patch in 2009 after hiring Armstrong, raising
speculation that personal rather than business interests
motivated the deal.
"Patch is not a pet project," Armstrong defiantly declared
on AOL's fourth-quarter earnings call last week.
But with RBC Capital Markets analyst Ross Sandler estimating
Patch losses at roughly $150 million, investors are losing
patience with AOL's so far unprofitable experiment in hyperlocal
news. In comparison, AOL reported a profit of $13.1 million in
2011, reversing the massive $782.5 million loss it recorded in
2010.
AOL shares traded flat Tuesday, ending the session down less
than a cent at $17.80. Its shares are up 17.9 percent
year-to-date.
Feddersen comes to Patch from Sweden's Bonnier Group, where
she led digital content and strategy for the publisher's popular
Parenting Group, spearheading development of online extensions
for magazines such as Parenting and Babytalk.
Armstrong started wooing Feddersen to Patch after inviting
her to speak on a panel during Advertising Week in the fall and
being impressed by her thoughts on reaching mothers through
digital media.
"He didn't have to do much selling," Feddersen, a
41-year-old married mother of two, told Reuters. "I am a regular
Patch reader who lives in a Patch town. I came to this as a
believer."
While Feddersen's role is still being defined, she said she
sees her job as crafting a cohesive strategy that takes the
elements of what works best locally and weaving those principals
into coverage across Patch's network of sites. Essentially,
she's looking for a bottom up - not top down - content strategy.
"Our editors have so much local knowledge," said Feddersen,
who has a deep history in local digital media as one of the six
original editors of Metrobeat, which morphed into CitySearch.
"Patch is the best realization of the hyperlocal concept I've
seen."
Not everyone agrees, however. Doctor, for one, said Patch
"is not a go to source for local news" and called most of its
content "generic."
Patch did end 2011 with some positive trendlines. Some, but
not all, of the network's 863 sites did reach profitability last
year. The network averaged 10 million unique monthly users in
December, according to tracking firm comScore, ranking it as the
fourth most-visited regional/local property.
Armstrong said Patch ended the fourth quarter with 6,500
advertisers and that 401 of its sites generated more than $2,000
in revenue per month. In total, Patch collected about $20
million in revenue last year. Underscoring the network's budding
momentum, Patch so far this year has already produced 50 percent
of the revenue it did for all of 2011, he said.
"We're seeing meaningful changes and improvements in Patch
monetization," Armstrong said. "We expect to make a lot of
progress on revenue in 2012."