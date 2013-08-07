Aug 7 AOL Inc has agreed to purchase
video advertising platform Adap.tv for $405 million in a mix of
cash and stock.
The company on Wednesday also reported higher revenue on
gains made in advertising. AOL said second-quarter revenue rose
almost 1 percent to $541.3 million, compared with analysts
average estimates of $539.6, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $28.5 million, or
35 cents per share, compared with $970.8 million, or $10.17 per
share in the same quarter last period. During the second quarter
last year, AOL sold a group of patents to Microsoft for more
than $1 billion.