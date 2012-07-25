* Earns $10.17 a share in Q2 vs year-ago loss of 11 cents
* Total revenue fell 2 pct but beats Wall Street estimates
* Shares up more than 5 pct
By Jennifer Saba
July 25 The sale of its patents to Microsoft
Corp helped AOL Inc swing to a profit in the second
quarter from a loss a year ago.
The company reported second quarter net income on Wednesday
of $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share, following a net loss a
year earlier of $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share.
It was the first time in four years that AOL reported growth
in operating income before depreciation and amortization
(OIBDA)and the company raised its full-year adjusted OIBDA
outlook by $25 million to $375 million.
"On the top line, it's better than expected," said Ron
Josey, an analyst with Think Equity. "We actually think it shows
encouraging signs."
Shares of AOL climbed more than 5 percent in midday trading,
adding $1.53 to $29.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.
In recent months, the company has been aggressively giving
back to investors. AOL won a bitter proxy battle against
activist hedge fund Starboard Value and has pledged to give the
entire proceeds of its $1 billion patent sale to Microsoft
back to shareholders.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $531.1 million, but beat
analysts' expectations of $519.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said in an interview with Reuters the
quarterly results were a "stepping stone to revenue growth and
profit growth."
Still, AOL is having problems gaining traction in a key area
for the company - display advertising.
While advertising revenue increased 6 percent it was mainly
due to ad sales in the United Kingdom and Canada and from its
third party ad network platform Advertising.com.
Revenue for display ads in the United States was flat,
underscoring the challenge it faces as it seeks marketers to buy
big, pricey ads that appear on web pages. In the previous
quarter, display advertising revenue fell 1 percent in the U.S.
In the U.S., online advertising spending in the second
quarter increased almost 24 percent, according to research firm
eMarketer.
Armstrong said a reorganization of the sales team and an
emphasis on video and its premium ad format called Project Devil
should kick start U.S. online ad growth for the remainder of the
year.
Excluding income from patent licensing and sales, costs
related to the proxy battle and patent sales, and expenses
associated with settling a state tax matter, AOL reported
earnings of 13 cents per share. Analysts expected 10 cents,
according to I/B/E/S.