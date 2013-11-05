Nov 5 Online media group AOL Inc reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by a rise in advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL fell to $2 million, or 2 cents per share, from $20.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest results include a $17.5 million goodwill impairment charge and $19 million in restructuring costs.

Advertising revenue rose 13.5 percent to $386 million. Total revenue was $561.3 million.

AOL's businesses include "The Huffington Post" and mapping service "MapQuest".