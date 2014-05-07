May 7 Digital media and entertainment company
AOL Inc reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter
revenue, helped by an increase in ad sales.
Net income attributable to AOL, which owns the Huffington
Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, fell to $9.3 million,
or 11 cents per share, from $25.9 million, or 32 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $583.3 million from $538.3 million for the
quarter ended March 31. The company's advertising revenue rose
16 percent to $433.4 million.
