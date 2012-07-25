(Corrects adjusted earnings per share in last paragraph to
profit 13 cents from loss 3 cents)
* Q2 earnings of $10.17 a share vs loss of 11 cents yr-ago
* Total revenue fell 2 pct but beats Wall Street estimates
* Advertising revenue up 6 pct
By Jennifer Saba
July 25 The sale of its patents to Microsoft
helped AOL Inc swing to a profit in the second quarter
from a loss a year ago.
The company reported second quarter net income on Wednesday
of $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share, following a net loss a
year earlier of $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share.
It was the first time in four years that AOL reported growth
in operating income before depreciation and amortization.
"On the top line, it's better than expected," said Ron
Josey, an analyst with Think Equity. "We actually think it shows
encouraging signs."
In recent months, the company has been aggressively giving
back to investors. AOL won a bitter proxy battle against
activist hedge fund Starboard Value and has pledged to give the
entire proceeds of its $1 billion patent sale to Microsoft back
to shareholders.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $531.1 million, but beat
analysts' expectations of $519.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Still, AOL is having problems gaining traction in a key area
for the company - display advertising.
While advertising revenue increased 6 percent it was mainly
due to ad sales in the United Kingdom and Canada and from its
third party ad network platform Advertising.com.
Revenue for display ads in the United States was flat,
underscoring the challenge it faces as it seeks marketers to buy
big, pricey ads that appear on web pages.
In the U.S., online advertising spending in the second
quarter increased almost 24 percent, according to research firm
eMarketer.
In the previous quarter, display advertising revenue fell 1
percent in the U.S.
Excluding income from patent licensing and sales, costs
related to the proxy battle and patent sales, and expenses
associated with settling a state tax matter, AOL reported
earnings of 13 cents per share. Analysts expected 10 cents,
according to I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Sayantani Ghosh in
Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)