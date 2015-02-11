Feb 11 AOL Inc, owner of the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL rose to $59.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $36.0 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $710.3 million from $679.0 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)