May 8 AOL Inc, owner of the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL fell to $7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $9.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $625.1 million from $583.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)