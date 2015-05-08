Kellogg's quarterly profit jumps nearly 50 pct
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.
May 8 AOL Inc, owner of the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong advertising sales.
Net income attributable to AOL fell to $7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $9.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $625.1 million from $583.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
MILAN, May 4 Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and the country's tax authority said on Thursday.