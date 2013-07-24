By Jennifer Saba
| July 24
July 24 AOL Inc plans to host an
"upfront" advertising event aimed at selling online ads through
electronic exchanges, making a big bet that the buying and
selling of ads will increasingly be handled by machines.
Known in the ad industry as "programmatic," electronic
exchanges allow advertisers to bid on and place ads on a variety
of websites - for example, on AOL's Huffington Post.
AOL's announcement on Wednesday for the "Programmatic
Upfront" during Advertising Week in September will mark the
first time that a company will hold an event on how ads are
bought and sold in real-time.
Increasingly, brands and advertising firms are turning to
electronic trading platforms for digital ad buys, though it is a
complicated landscape with scores of players.
"The premise is to make it simple," said Bob Lord, the CEO
of digital ad agency Razorfish, who will step into the role of
chief executive of AOL Networks on Aug. 1.
The upfront ad sale events are a way for media and internet
companies to court advertisers and get them to commit a sizable
budget for the entire year. Upfronts are an annual tradition
with broadcast networks and cable channels, but in recent years
Internet companies like Yahoo, AOL and Google's YouTube
have adopted the concept.
Getting more dollars from advertisers is key to AOL's
survival as it rebuilds itself into a media destination,
especially as revenue from its subscriber dial-up service
quickly dwindles. AOL owns the Huffington Post and TechCrunch.
U.S. advertisers are estimated to spend more than $3.3
billion on real-time bidding on electronic trading exchanges
this year, up 65 percent from 2012, according to market research
firm eMarketer. The fight to win over brands and advertisers has
intensified with Google, Facebook, AOL and Yahoo all
competing for ad dollars.
Yahoo last week reported a 12 percent slide in the
price-per-ad in the second quarter. Analysts pointed to rise of
advertising exchanges, which are putting pressure on ad costs.
AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong believes that the
exchanges can also lift prices because they will allow
advertisers to buy and place ads in real-time but also enable
them to switch out creative campaigns.
"It's either the start of a mega trend or an anomaly,"
Armstrong said on Tuesday. "We think it's a trend."