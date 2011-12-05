LONDON Dec 5 China's share of the world
insurance market has quadrupled in the last 10 years and is set
for further growth, helped by a strong economy and better
regulation, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said.
With annual life and non-life insurance premiums of $226
billion, China accounts for almost four percent of the world
market, up from 1 percent in 2001, Aon Benfield said in a report
published on Monday.
"Given the still low insurance penetration rate and China's
comparative economic outlook, this share can only be expected to
grow," said Henry To, chief executive of Aon Benfield's China
unit.
However, Aon said the development of China's catastrophe
insurance market had been slow despite the country's increasing
exposure to natural hazards.
This could be remedied by a national natural disaster risk
transfer programme to be set up under the Chinese regulatory
authority's latest five-year development plan, the broker said.
Some western insurers attracted by China's strong growth
potential have begun to scale back their presence in the country
or even leave, frustrated by high regulatory hurdles and stiff
competition, credit rating agency Moody's said last week.
Foreign insurers controlled an "inappreciable" 3.7 percent
of the Chinese life insurance market, and just 1.1 percent of
the non-life market as of September 2011, Moody's said.