BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt named Derry Pickford as principal, asset allocation in its global asset allocation team.
Pickford previously spent five years at Ashburton Investments, the fund management division of FirstRand Group. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: